Slow claps: DMK, Kamal Haasan welcome PM Modi’s Janata Curfew call

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Most political parties in Tamil Nadu, including opposition DMK, have welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for a ‘janata curfew’ on Sunday to fight COVID-19. MK Stalin welcomed the call for curfew, while Kamal Haasan stood in ‘full solidarity’ with the Prime Minister.

“I call upon my fans, friends and my people in support of the cause on 22nd March Sunday, 7 am to 9 pm #JantaCurfew,” he said in another tweet and tagged top actors. PMK, an ally of the ruling coalition in the State, went a step ahead and said such a curfew ‘should be made the routine for next three weeks’. The only party in TN to express disappointment over the decision was VCK.

“Modi did not say anything about what his government was doing to control the outbreak. Instead, he only said what the people ought to be doing,” said party chief Thol Thirumavalavan.“Leaders of Canada, Germany and Britain have revealed the steps being taken to control the outbreak, and announced special funds to fight it. Our PM has made no such efforts.” The CPI(M) has asked State to allocate `50,000 crore fund to fight COVID-19. Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy, a Congressman, has also extended support to the PM’s curfew call.