STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu reports three more fresh COVID-19 cases, total rises to six

Screening has been stepped up at all ports of arrival including Railways besides domestic arrivals at the airport and inter-state borders.

Published: 21st March 2020 06:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 06:04 PM   |  A+A-

People who are working in Chennai as daily labour is returning to thier home town after shops and mall are closed due to coronavirus threat. (Photo | R Sathish Babu/EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Three foreign nationals under observation have tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, taking the total number of cases to six in Tamil Nadu, State Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar said.

While two are from Thailand, the other is from New Zealand, the minister said.

"Three positive cases confirmed, 2 Thai nationals and one from New Zealand. Patients are undergoing treatment in isolation," he tweeted.

The Health Minister said all the six positive cases reported were "imported cases from different regions with a travel history and not community transmitted."

"New cases were already quarantined and in our radar," he said.

Screening has been stepped up at all ports of arrival including Railways besides domestic arrivals at the airport and inter-state borders.

According to the Health Department on March 7, the state reported its first confirmed COVID-19 case, a 45-year-old engineer who returned from Oman.

However, he has recovered and was discharged from the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital here.

The other two confirmed cases are a 20-year-old man from New Delhi and a student from Dublin.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 C Vijaya Baskar
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus Karnataka: State govt to set up 5000 oxygen facilitated beds and 500 ventilators
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Coronavirus: Dos and Donts, as given by a doctor who treated coronavirus in Rajasthan
Gallery
Rabindranath Tagore's 'Hard Times'
World Poetry Day 2020: Poems to read during days of coronavirus pandemic, social distancing
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp