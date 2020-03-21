STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tenth standard board exams postponed due to corona:  Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu CM  Palaniswami also announced that the 11th and 12th standard public exams would be held as scheduled.

Published: 21st March 2020 03:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 03:41 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami (Photo | EPS)

By UNI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami today informed the State Assembly that the tenth standard board exams scheduled to begin next week were postponed to next month.

He said as part of continuing the precautionary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the state, the tenth standard exams, scheduled to be held in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry from March 27 to April 13 was postponed.

ALSO READ | COVID-19: Tamil Nadu liquor shops to remain close on 'Janata Curfew' day

The exams would be held after the Tamil New Year's Day on April 15.

He said this decision was taken keeping in mind the interest of 9.45 lakh students in the state.

Mr Palaniswami also announced that the 11th and 12th standard public exams would be held as scheduled.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Nadu board exams postponed Tamil Nadu CM Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak COVID-19
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus Karnataka: State govt to set up 5000 oxygen facilitated beds and 500 ventilators
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Coronavirus: Dos and Donts, as given by a doctor who treated coronavirus in Rajasthan
Gallery
Rabindranath Tagore's 'Hard Times'
World Poetry Day 2020: Poems to read during days of coronavirus pandemic, social distancing
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp