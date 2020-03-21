Tenth standard board exams postponed due to corona: Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami
Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami also announced that the 11th and 12th standard public exams would be held as scheduled.
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami today informed the State Assembly that the tenth standard board exams scheduled to begin next week were postponed to next month.
He said as part of continuing the precautionary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the state, the tenth standard exams, scheduled to be held in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry from March 27 to April 13 was postponed.
The exams would be held after the Tamil New Year's Day on April 15.
He said this decision was taken keeping in mind the interest of 9.45 lakh students in the state.
Mr Palaniswami also announced that the 11th and 12th standard public exams would be held as scheduled.