STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Thieves break into Cuddalore collector's house, steal 55 sovereigns of gold jewellery

While the collector V Anbuselvan along with his family members is staying in Cuddalore, the house in his village of Nadiyam was being looked after by Selvam, 62. 

Published: 21st March 2020 07:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 07:50 PM   |  A+A-

A room in the house of Cuddalore district collector V Anbuselvan in Nadiyam village in Thanjavur district from where miscreants stole the gold jewels (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Thieves decamped with 55 sovereigns of gold jewellery from the house of the Cuddalore district collector near Peravurani in Thanjavur district on Friday night.

While the collector V Anbuselvan along with his family members is staying in Cuddalore, the house in his village of Nadiyam was being looked after by Selvam, 62. 

Selvam had been keeping watch near the front door of the house. Meanwhile, some miscreants who scaled the compound wall at the back of the house entered the house by breaking the back door and took away 55 sovereigns of gold jewels.

Later, they dumped the CCTV camera in the water tank in the backyard of the house. On Saturday morning, when Selvam went around the house, he found that the back door had been broken open and informed the police.

Police personnel including Subramanian, the DSP of Pattukkottai, and Veera Annadurai, the Inspector of Police, Sethubavachathiram, rushed to the spot and held inquiries. Forensic experts collected fingerprints from the scene of the crime and a sniffer dog was also pressed into service.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cuddalore District Collector tamil nadu
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus Karnataka: State govt to set up 5000 oxygen facilitated beds and 500 ventilators
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Coronavirus: Dos and Donts, as given by a doctor who treated coronavirus in Rajasthan
Gallery
Rabindranath Tagore's 'Hard Times'
World Poetry Day 2020: Poems to read during days of coronavirus pandemic, social distancing
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp