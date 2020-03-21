Travel to neighbouring states restricted

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Road transport between Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, will be kept at a bare minimum till March 31 in view of Coronavirus threat. Only vehicles of essential and emergency services will be allowed to cross the borders.

Vehicles carrying essential goods like food, medicines, petrol, diesel, milk, gas and vegetables apart from ambulances will be allowed, said an official release. Also, light motor vehicles like cars will be allowed only in case of an emergency.

The vehicles will be sanitised and all passengers screened. Frequency of inter-State government buses has also been reduced, the release said.