Two arrested, one surrenders for hurling bomb at ex-MLA’s house

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Two persons were arrested and one surrendered before the court in connection with hurling bomb at former MLA Velusamy’s house in Anna Nagar on Monday. The arrested persons have been identified as K Jeyaraman (32) and P Malaiswamy (43) of Kamarajapuram in Madurai. And, the one who surrendered before the court in Madurai has been identified as Syed Yasin Mohammed Ali (23). He was later remanded in judicial custody.

Police said that Jeyaraman and Malaiswamy are both relatives of Velusamy. “It’s for the first time that an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was successfully detonated using remote control in the district. No major property loss has been reported,” they said.

Mailaswamy and Jeyaraman’s brother, Manikandan, were sentenced to 14 years in jail in connection with the murder of Velusamy’s son. “They believed that the former MLA had included their names in the case purposefully. This apart, Velusamy also failed to return Rs 25 lakh he borrowed from one Muniyaswamy, a relative of Jeyaraman, for contesting the 1996 Assembly elections,” investigating officers said.

Sources said that working at a mechanic shop earlier helped Jeyaraman gain some knowledge on making low-intensity IED that could be operated with a remote control. “Plus, he also received help from Syed Yasin, who also was his jailmate. The role of Manikandan in the bomb-hurling case is yet to be ascertained,” they said. Anna Nagar police are also investigating Syed Yasin’s role in the making of the bomb.