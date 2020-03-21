STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Wash your hands for 20 secs before you enter this police station

If you have to lodge complaint in this police station at Ponnamaravathi, you must wash your hands for 20 seconds before gaining entry.

By Sowmya Mani
Express News Service

UDUKKOTTAI: If you have to lodge complaint in this police station at Ponnamaravathi, you must wash your hands for 20 seconds before gaining entry. Police themselves have kept handwash, water and sanitiser at the entrance. It’s every citizen’s responsibility to create awareness about coronavirus, and that includes hand hygiene.

One person who has taken this responsibility very seriously is Inspector Karunakaran of Ponnamaravathi police station in Pudukkottai.

As you walk into the police station, a bucket of water, soap, liquid soap and sanitiser greet you. Police personnel are instructing everyone to wash their hands before entering the station. The water would be available 24 hours.

“We are just trying to create awareness in our way. A police station is a place where lot of people come. The government is trying to spread the message about how to be careful and the importance of washing hands. We are just trying to do our bit. People here come from remote villages and they are not aware of the seriousness of corona. We are educating them,” said Karunakaran. The idea behind this initiative is to ensure that even one person does not get affected by the virus, said the inspector.

Police personnel have been demonstrating the correct way to wash hands to everyone who comes to the station.

“We have come from a small village and were not aware of the importance of a simple thing like washing hands. We have now realised the seriousness and will be careful,” said a woman who visited the police station.

