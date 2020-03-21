STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
West Bengal man admitted with coronavirus symptoms in Tamil Nadu's Vellore

He had been undergoing treatment for heart problems at the Christian Medical College and had developed symptoms of coronavirus infection, following which, he was rushed to GVMCH.

Published: 21st March 2020 11:08 PM

People wear facemasks in Vellore amid coronavirus scare

People wear facemasks in Vellore amid coronavirus scare. (File photo| S Dinesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

VELLORE: A middle aged man, hailing from West Bengal, was admitted at the Government Vellore Medical College Hospital (GVMCH) at Adukumbarai in Vellore district on Saturday, sources said. He had been undergoing treatment for heart problems at the Christian Medical College (CMC) and had developed symptoms of COVID-19 virus infection, following which, he was rushed to GVMCH.

"He is admitted at the isolation ward. We have taken samples and are awaiting test results," Dr R Selvi, Dean of GVMCH, told Express. She added that the patient had shown symptoms and so was moved to the GVMCH from CMC.

However, she said, he had no travel history or contact with anyone with travel history. Meanwhile, a prisoner from the Sub-jail in Vaniyambadi was taken to the GVMCH with breathing difficulties. But the hospital authorities said the prisoner had chest pain and no symptoms of any virus attack, so he was admitted at general ward and was undergoing treatment.

In the combined Vellore, as many as 102 persons have been house quarantined. Vellore accounts for 43, Ranipet-35 and Tirupathur-24, according to Health department officials.

Two medical shops sealed

Cracking down on overpricing of hand sanitisers and face masks, the authorities of Drug Control department have taken action against two medical shops in Vellore and Tiruvannamalai districts.

A team of officials held a search at Sai Medicals, located at Tharapadavedu, in Gandhi Nagar, in Vellore and sealed it for violation of the Essential Commodities Act, under whose purview hand sanitisers and face masks were recently brought.

In Tiruvannamalai, the officials sealed Vasanth Shree medical shop for selling face masks and sanitisers without bill and overpricing.

