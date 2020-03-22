221 from highly-affected countries quarantined

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State has placed 221 passengers who are asymptomatic and are from highly COVID-19 affected countries under quarantine facilities near the airport. A media bulletin from the Directorate of Public Health said, “In Tamil Nadu, so far 2,01,672 passengers were screened at Chennai, Tiruchy, Madurai and Coimbatore. Among them, 8,950 are under home quarantine.

Also, 54 are under hospital isolation.“So far, 412 samples are taken and 342 are processed. Among them 339 are negative, six are positive, and 67 samples are under process. The five patients undergoing treatment in hospital are stable,” the bulletin said.