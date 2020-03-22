STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chaos before janata curfew

Spirit of janata curfew defeated as people throng markets to stock up,Panic buying fuelled by rumours that curfew may be extended; traders happy 

Published: 22nd March 2020 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2020 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

COIMBATORE

By Express News Service

CHENNAIMADURAI/TIRUCHY: The whole point of a ‘janata curfew’ was to combat the spread of COVID-19 by staying isolated at home and avoiding crowded places. That spirit got defeated on Saturday, a day before the curfew, when hundreds thronged vegetable and meat shops, marketplaces, and grocery shops to stock up rations. Social distancing went out of the window.

Heavy crowds were seen in Koyambedu wholesale market and Pazhamudir Cholai shops in Chennai on Saturday. The crowd was ‘above the usual’ in Tiruchy’s Gandhi Market too. Similar was the situation in shops and markets across Madurai, where panic buying resulted in a few traders jacking up prices.

“This is the first time we are seeing such a crowd after Pongal and Deepavali,” says Tiruchy Gandhi Market Viyabarigal Munnetra Sangam President MK Kamala Kannan. “Since the Prime Minister’s announcement, business has gone up 10-fold. Prices of vegetables have, as a result, increased anywhere between 10 and 30 percent.”

PICS: U RAKESH KUMAR, MK ASHOK KUMAR & ASHWIN PRASATH

In Chennai, taxi driver Rajesh says he’s shopping today as he’s concerned that the curfew could be extended. “Everyday, we are hearing new announcements, so I am not taking any chances,” he said. In several districts, hostel inmates and PG tenants were asked to leave in view of curfew, putting several of them under undue stress.

Fuel supply is unlikely to be hit on Sunday, as the oil majors have announced that they would remain operational, though with minimal working staff. “The fuel pumps would operate with skeletal staff to support only unavoidable and essential transportation on emergencies and exigencies,” he stated. “Regular fuelling during the curfew hours is to be avoided in adherence to the curfew,” said a statement.

Airport shut

Chennai International Airport will be shut from tomorrow till March 31. An airport spokesman said that it will be shut for passengers but cleaning and other activities will go on. He said a decision on domestic flights will be taken late in the evening. “This is the first time we are seeing such a crowd after Pongal and Deepavali,” says Tiruchy Gandhi Market Viyabarigal Munnetra Sangam President MK Kamala Kannan.

“Since the Prime Minister’s announcement, business has gone up 10-fold. Prices of vegetables have, as a result, increased anywhere between 10 and 30 percent.” In Madurai too, apprehending that grocery shops may shut down, residents thronged super markets, departmental stores and local vegetable vendors. Speaking to TNIE, a homemaker from Chinna Chokkikulam, V Sakthi, said: “I am buying all essential commodities that would last at least two to three weeks. We are worried that the janata curfew may extend after Sunday.”

