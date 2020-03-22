CM Palaniswami announces solatium to victims of cracker unit fire

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Expressing deep grief over the death of nine persons in a fire accident that occurred in a cracker manufacturing unit at Sippiparai in Virudhunagar district on March 20, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday announced a solatium of Rs 1 lakh each to the bereaved families. He also announced financial assistance of Rs 50,000 each to those who have suffered serious injuries and Rs 25,000 to those who have suffered minor injuries in the accident.

‘no private players’

The State will continue to run the noon meal scheme in government schools and there is no move to hand it over to private players, said Minister for Social Welfare and Nutritious Noon Meal Programme V Saroja, in the Assembly on Saturday.

Responding to queries raised by the opposition on allowing Akshayapathra Foundation to provide breakfast in corporation schools in Chennai, she said, “The noon meal scheme is Tamil Nadu’s flagship project. It will always be run by the State government.”

EPS thanked for stipend

THE Madras High Court Advocates Association thanked Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami for announcing that the government will provide a stipend of `3,000 per month to economically backward and young lawyers. In a press statement on Friday, MHAA secretary R Krishnakumar also requested the CM to raise the stipend to `5,000 per month and extend the assistance period from two to five years.