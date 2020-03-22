STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu become nine as two more test positive on Sunday

The minister in his tweet said a 64-year-old woman, who had travelled from California, has tested positive and is undergoing treatment at Chennai's Government Stanley Medical College Hospital.

Chennai Corporation officials work at Pallikaranai Bus stop on the day of Janata Curfew. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two more COVID-19 positive cases confirmed in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said on Twitter.

The minister in his tweet said a 64-year-old woman, who had travelled from California, has tested positive and is undergoing treatment at Chennai's Government Stanley Medical College Hospital. The second case is a 43-year-old man who came from Dubai and is undergoing treatment at Government Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital.

Vijayabaskar said both the patients are now stable.

The State confirmed three new cases on Sunday.  With this the number of COVID-19 confirmed cases increased to nine including the one recovered and discharged from the hospital.

