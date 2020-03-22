STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
John Pandian booked for hate speech

A case was booked against founder president of Tamizhaga Munnetra Kazhagam (Tamil Progressive Federation) John Pandian, for his ‘hate’ speech.

Published: 22nd March 2020 05:45 AM

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A case was booked against founder president of Tamizhaga Munnetra Kazhagam (Tamil Progressive Federation) John Pandian, for his ‘hate’ speech.

Against Muslims
The Variety Hall Road police registered a case against B John Pandian under sections 153(a) (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 505 (i) (Statements conducing to public mischief) of IPC.

Police said Pandian also took part in a public meeting held by the Vishwakarma community organisations federation and Tamil Nadu Hindu organisations federation in the city on March 14. “He made a speech against Muslims, likely to trigger communal tension between different groups of people,” read the police report.

