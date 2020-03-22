STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man kills ‘drunkard’ wife in a bid to save daughters? 

On Thursday night, in a tragic incident, a 37-year-old man killed his wife(33), alleged to be an alcohol addict, in an attempt to save his daughters.

Published: 22nd March 2020 05:34 AM

By Express News Service

KALLAKURICHI: On Thursday night, in a tragic incident, a 37-year-old man killed his wife (33), alleged to be an alcohol addict, in an attempt to save his daughters. He was arrested on Friday.“Arokiaraj alias Prabhu (37) of Alambadi village is a daily wage labourer and was living in Chennai with his wife Rajakumari (33) and two daughters, Priyadarshini (13) and Divyadarshini (11). A few months back they shifted back to Alambadi as they were asked to vacate their rented house in Chennai,” said police.

“Rajakumari was addicted to alcohol. She was friends with a few transpersons and they used to drink together. Once, she was caught by her landlord while drinking with her friends at her home in Chennai. Irked, he had asked them to vacate the house immediately. So, a few months back they moved to the village,” alleged police.

But Arokiaraj failed to get any proper job in his village. So, on Thursday, he decided to leave for Chennai. On hearing this, Rajakumari too wished to go back to Chennai, but fearing her addiction, Arokiaraj refused to take her with him. However, this led to a heated argument. At night the matter escalated and Rajkumari tried to stab Arokiaraj to death with a knife. But he escaped the attack.

Irked by this Rajkumari turned to her daughters and tried to kill them. In an attempt to save his daughters Arokiaraj took a wooden plank and attacked Rajakumari. She was severely injured and fainted. Immediately, she was taken to Villupuram government hospital and on Friday she died on her way to Rajiv Gandhi government general hospital in Chennai, added police. The body was sent for autopsy.

Attacked wife with wooden plank
Attacked wife with wooden plank

Comments

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
