Quarantined woman dies in Kanyakumari

NAGERCOIL: A 59-year-old woman, one among the five persons admitted to the Government Kanniyakumari Medical College and Hospital on Saturday for suspected coronavirus infection, died in the night. The cause of death has not been confirmed yet, as the doctors are awaiting the blood test result of the deceased. Besides the symptoms, the woman had cardiac ailments, the doctors said.

As a precautionary measure, the body has been kept in the mortuary. The woman had no travel history to foreign countries, sources said.

Of the remaining four patients, an eight-month-old infant and a 49-year-old man have travel histories to foreign countries, said a senior doctor. A 26-year-old Kerala returnee and 52-year-old patient with no foreign travel history are also among the four. The blood samples of all the four were sent to Tirunelveli Medical College and Hospital for testing.