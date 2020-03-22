Tamil Nadu government extends 'Janata Curfew' till 5 am on Monday

By PTI

CHENNAI: While Tamil Nadu came to a virtual standstill on Sunday as people observed the 'Janata Curfew' proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help check the spread of coronavirus, the state government extended it till 5 am on Monday.

While the support of people, traders, industries and other sections of the society was visible on Sunday, the government acknowledged their "cooperation" and said the curfew scheduled to end at 9 pm on Sunday "will continue till 5 am tomorrow considering people's welfare."

An official release here said there was no bar to continuation of essential services and appealed to people to extend their full cooperation.