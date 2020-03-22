STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Thieves know no bias: 55 sovereign stolen from collector’s house

Miscreants decamped with 55 sovereign jeweliery from the Cuddalore district collector’s house, near Peravurani in Thanjavur.

Published: 22nd March 2020 05:59 AM

55 sovereign gold jewellery stolen from Collector’s house on Friday| express

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Miscreants decamped with 55 sovereign jeweliery from the Cuddalore district collector’s house, near Peravurani in Thanjavur. According to sources, Cuddalore collector V Anbuselvan’s native home is at Nadiyam village in Thanjavur district. The collector was staying with his family in Cuddalore while his village house was guarded by Selvam (62) of Nadiyam.

Reportedly, while Selvam was guarding the house at the front door on Friday night, some miscreants entered the house by breaking the back door. They stole 55 sovereign gold jewels from the house. Later they broke the CCTV camera and threw it into the water tank in the backyard. On Saturday morning, when Selvam went around the house, he found the back door broken. Police are holding enquiries regarding the incident.

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
