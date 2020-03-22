STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three from abroad test positive in Tamil Nadu

Three more persons, all of them coming from abroad, tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, taking the total tally up to six.

Railway station wears a deserted look in view of outbreak of Covid-19 in Vijayawada on Saturday

Railway station wears a deserted look in view of outbreak of Covid-19 in Vijayawada on Saturday. (Photo| Prashant Madugala, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/ERODE: Three more persons, all of them coming from abroad, tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, taking the total tally up to six. The development was confirmed by Health Minister C Vijayabaskar. Addressing the media after a meeting with the Deans of all medical colleges, the minister said: “Two of them are Thai nationals, and the third is an Indian returning from New Zealand.”      
Fortunately, all six cases are person with travel history. “None of these are community transmissions. The new cases have already been quarantined and are on our radar,” the minister said. “Screening has been intensified at railway stations, ports, and interstate borders.” The minister, however, refused to reveal the hospitals at which these patients were being treated.

However, Erode Collector C Kathiravan has confirmed the two Thai nationals are in the district, and are undergoing treatment at the IRT Government Medical College. A press release from the collector said the duo was part of a six-member group. The person from New Zealand has been admitted to Apollo, said sources. 

