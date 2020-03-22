STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN to provide sub-quota for govt school students cracking NEET

Published: 22nd March 2020 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2020 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Admitting  that the number of government school students studying medical courses has come down since the introduction of NEET, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday announced in the Assembly that his government was considering a legislation to provide sub-quota for government school students who pass the national-level test. 

The sub-quota would be applicable to students who have studied from Class one to 12 in government schools, municipal corporation schools, schools run by the Adi Dravida and Tribal Welfare Department, Kallar Reclamation Schools, and Forest Department schools. 

“A commission headed by a retired justice would be set up to facilitate enactment of such a legislation,” Palaniswami said.  “Secretaries to the School Education, Health and Law Departments and two educationists would be members of this commission.”

