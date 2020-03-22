STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two booked in Coimbatore for Facebook messages on communal tension

The city police booked two persons in two separate cases for allegedly creating communal hatred on social media.

Published: 22nd March 2020 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2020 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

Rapid Action Force personnel deployed in Coimbatore on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The city police booked two persons in two separate cases for allegedly creating communal hatred on social media. The police teams took suo moto cognisance of the case after verifying their comments on Facebook and Twitter account posts, said police sources. Police said Shajahan Abdul Kadar from South Ukkadam wrote a comment on his Facebook account against public peace to trigger a communal clash between two different groups of people in the city.

After the police officials found this post, a report was filed. Later, the Bazaar Street police booked a case against the person under section 505 (ii) (Statements conducing to public mischief). A police team are working to locate the person with the help of City Cyber Crime police, said sources. Meanwhile, the Rathinapuri police booked another case against a Kalyanraman who posted -- ‘There are reports that a riot situation has arisen in Coimbatore’ and ‘It looks like something is going to happen worst in Tamil Nadu’ -- on his Facebook account.

The police sources alleged that he had posted the comment on Facebook after the recent communal tension which occurred in the city following the pro and anti CAA protests. After verifying the Facebook account, two pages from the account that contain the communal hatred messages were submitted before the investigation officer who then registered a case against the person under section 505 (ii) of IPC. 

