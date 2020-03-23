186 Malaysians return home on special plane

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A special flight from Malaysia landed at Tiruchy International Airport on Saturday night to take back citizens stranded in the city.

The flight with 186 Malaysian passengers took off at 12:40 am on Sunday.

“The special aircraft (AK 22) could accommodate a maximum of 186 people. Officials assured those left remaining passengers will also be taken back soon as the Malaysian embassy is in touch with Government of India to make similar arrangements for those stranded elsewhere,” a source said. Sources said that there are about 500 Malaysians in Tamil Nadu.

“Many of us reached the airport on Saturday night. The officials told us they would be taking the passengers in batches and the first batch of 186 passengers will go on Sunday. We hope our name would come in the second batch,” said Sugandi, Malaysian citizen who could not make it. Some of the citizens who have their roots in TN are staying with their relatives, others in hotels.