25 workers without food stuck in Tirupur Railway Station on janata curfew day

Meanwhile, a social service organisation arrived at the spot and distributed lunch to the migrants in the afternoon on Sunday.

Published: 23rd March 2020 03:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2020 03:17 AM   |  A+A-

People who are working in Chennai as daily labour is returning to thier home town after shops and mall are closed due to coronavirus threat. (Photo | R Sathish Babu/EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: As many as 25 migrant labourers were stranded without food supply at Tirupur Railway Station after they reached the station during Janata Curfew on Sunday. Speaking to TNIE, a labourer Kirani Baiyath (25) said, “An agency offered us jobs in a garment unit.

When asked about the janata curfew, they promised to send vehicle to receive us. When we reached Tirupur Railway Station on Saturday night, the station was empty. Upon contacting the agency, they did not respond.” 

She added that none of the eateries were open to help their hunger. When media persons approached government authorities regarding the issue, the officials assured swift action. Meanwhile, a social service organisation arrived at the spot and distributed lunch to the migrants in the afternoon on Sunday.
 

