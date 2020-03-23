Coronavirus: 186 Malaysians stranded in Chennai sent home on special plane

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A special flight from Malaysia landed at Tiruchy International Airport on Saturday night to take back citizens stranded in the city.

The flight with 186 Malaysian passengers took off at 12:40 am on Sunday.



“The special aircraft (AK 22) could accommodate a maximum of 186 people. Officials assured those left remaining passengers will also be taken back soon as the Malaysian embassy is in touch with Government of India to make similar arrangements,” a source said.

Sources said that there are about 500 Malaysians in Tamil Nadu.

“Many of us reached the airport on Saturday night. The officials told us they would be taking the passengers in batches and the first batch of 186 passengers will go on Sunday. We hope our name would come in the second batch,” said Sugandi, a Malaysian citizen.

Three districts in Tamil Nadu — Chennai, Kancheepuram and Erode — went into restrictions from Monday as part of measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

In Tamil Nadu, COVID-19 cases have been reported in these three districts, apart from Coimbatore.

On Monday, a detailed order from the state government is expected listing what activities will be permitted. It is not clear till when the restrictions will be in place as the Union government’s advisory did not specify any time period.

So far in Chennai, it has been announced that all Metro rail services and inter-state private and government bus services will not operate till March 31.

Transport Minister MR Vijayabhaskar said all inter-state government and private buses will be cancelled till March 31. The operation of the buses within the state, both private and government, will be kept at a bare minimum.

Suburban trains of the Chennai division, passenger trains, long-distance Mail/Express and Intercity trains, including premium trains, have been cancelled till March 31. Trains which had commenced their journey prior to 4 am on Sunday will run-up to their destinations.

Freight trains will run as usual. Cab and autorickshaw driver unions said they would take a decision based on the state government’s order.

During a high-level meeting with Chief Secretaries of all the States, the State governments were advised to issue appropriate orders to allow only essential services in these districts.

The State governments may expand the list of districts depending on the assessment of the situation, a release from the Centre said.

While it remains to be seen as to what services would be available for the State from Monday, the release from the Centre said that the State government should focus on the closure of all activities except services such as hospitals, telecom, medical shops, provision stores, etc.

“Factories making and distributing medicines, vaccines, sanitizers, masks, medical devices and ancillaries should be exempt from these restrictions,” the release said.