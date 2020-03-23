STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Coronavirus: 186 Malaysians stranded in Chennai sent home on special plane

A special flight from Malaysia landed at Tiruchy International Airport on Saturday night to take back citizens stranded in the city.

Published: 23rd March 2020 03:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2020 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai Airport Seen deserted as many flights been cancelled on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/EPS)

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A special flight from Malaysia landed at Tiruchy International Airport on Saturday night to take back citizens stranded in the city.

The flight with 186 Malaysian passengers took off at 12:40 am on Sunday.

“The special aircraft (AK 22) could accommodate a maximum of 186 people. Officials assured those left remaining passengers will also be taken back soon as the Malaysian embassy is in touch with Government of India to make similar arrangements,” a source said.

Sources said that there are about 500 Malaysians in Tamil Nadu.

“Many of us reached the airport on Saturday night. The officials told us they would be taking the passengers in batches and the first batch of 186 passengers will go on Sunday. We hope our name would come in the second batch,” said Sugandi, a Malaysian citizen.

Three districts in Tamil Nadu — Chennai, Kancheepuram and Erode — went into restrictions from Monday as part of measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

In Tamil Nadu, COVID-19 cases have been reported in these three districts, apart from Coimbatore.

On Monday, a detailed order from the state government is expected listing what activities will be permitted. It is not clear till when the restrictions will be in place as the Union government’s advisory did not specify any time period.

So far in Chennai, it has been announced that all Metro rail services and inter-state private and government bus services will not operate till March 31.

Transport Minister MR Vijayabhaskar said all inter-state government and private buses will be cancelled till March 31. The operation of the buses within the state, both private and government, will be kept at a bare minimum.

Suburban trains of the Chennai division, passenger trains, long-distance Mail/Express and Intercity trains, including premium trains, have been cancelled till March 31. Trains which had commenced their journey prior to 4 am on Sunday will run-up to their destinations.

Freight trains will run as usual. Cab and autorickshaw driver unions said they would take a decision based on the state government’s order. 

During a high-level meeting with Chief Secretaries of all the States, the State governments were advised to issue appropriate orders to allow only essential services in these districts.

The State governments may expand the list of districts depending on the assessment of the situation, a release from the Centre said.

While it remains to be seen as to what services would be available for the State from Monday, the release from the Centre said that the State government should focus on the closure of all activities except services such as hospitals, telecom, medical shops, provision stores, etc.

“Factories making and distributing medicines, vaccines, sanitizers, masks, medical devices and ancillaries should be exempt from these restrictions,” the release said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak COVID 19 Coronavirus in India
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Belling the corona cat: Naveen Patnaik, OPS and India clap for India's covid warriors
Centre has advised State Governments to issue appropriate orders to allow only essential services to operate in virus-hit 75 districts. (Photo | Parveen negi, EPS)
Coronavirus: Death toll rises to 7; Centre advises virus-hit states to lockdown 75 districts
Gallery
Find out the last wish and moments of death row convicts before they were executed.
Nirbhaya convicts to Ajmal Kasab: This is what their last wish was before they were hanged
Rabindranath Tagore's 'Hard Times'
World Poetry Day 2020: Poems of hope, faith to read during days of coronavirus pandemic, social distancing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp