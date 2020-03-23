STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Curfew to be imposed in Puducherry from 9 pm on Monday till March 31

The Chief Minister said though only one case has been reported in Puducherry -- in the Mahe region -- considering the situation in the country and worldwide, this stringent action has been taken.

Published: 23rd March 2020 03:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2020 03:46 PM   |  A+A-

The Puducherry beach road lies deserted on Saturday as the government banned public entry to halt the spread of COVID-19. (Photo | G Pattabi Raman, EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy has announced a curfew from 9 pm on Monday to March 31 in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

The curfew will be enforced in all four regions of the Union Territory, Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam, he said at a press conference on Monday.

It will be relaxed for a few hours for the purchase of essential items. This time would be intimated to the public, he said.

He said that though only one case has been reported in Puducherry -- in the Mahe region -- considering the situation in the country and worldwide, this stringent action has been taken. Puducherry is a small UT with limited resources and hence all measures have to be taken to prevent an outbreak, he added.

All shops will be closed except those selling medicines, vegetables and fruits, groceries and essentials.   Restaurants would function where people can take away food but cannot sit and eat.

Puducherry Coronavirus Covid-19 V Narayanasamy
