Curfew extension dashes home travel hopes

TIRUCHY: With janata curfew extended till Monday morning, people hoping to take a bus on Sunday night remained stranded in the city. A few people were spotted in and around the Central bus stand in the hope of finding some way to go back home.

“I was planning to take a bus as it was earlier announced that buses would be operated after 9 pm, I now have no choice than wait for the dawn to catch a bus,” said Praveen, who was waiting at the central bus stand.

“With the government buses and trains off, we are hoping maybe some private bus would come this way and we can travel in it. Though we understand the need to remain indoors in times like this, it would have been better if more intra-state buses were scheduled in times like this, “ said, Gokul, who was looking to travel to Madurai.

Rly station, airport deserted

Tiruchy railway station and airport wore a deserted look on Sunday. An IndiGo airline morning flight from Chennai had only 26 passengers and its return flight to Chennai took off with six passengers. Most of the drivers decided to go back homes as there were no fares As employees in the airport car parking and entry booth could not reach the airport, there none to collect parking fee. The railway station was closed and details of cancelled trains were displayed at the entrance. Only a few railway employees and RPF personnel were in the station.

This apart, life came to a halt on Sunday. All commercial establishments, except pharmacies and petrol stations, downed shutters. Thoroughfares were deserted.

Government hospitals and few of the private ones functioned.