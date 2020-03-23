STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Curfew extension dashes home travel hopes

With janata curfew extended till Monday morning, people hoping to take a bus on Sunday night remained stranded in the city.

Published: 23rd March 2020 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2020 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: With janata curfew extended till Monday morning, people hoping to take a bus on Sunday night remained stranded in the city.  A few people were spotted in and around the Central bus stand in the hope of finding some way to go back home.

“I was planning to take a bus as it was earlier announced that buses would be operated after 9 pm, I now have no choice than wait for the dawn to catch a bus,” said Praveen, who was waiting at the central bus stand.

“With the government buses and trains off, we are hoping maybe some private bus would come this way and we can travel in it. Though we understand the need to remain indoors in times like this, it would have been better if more intra-state buses were scheduled in times like this, “ said, Gokul, who was looking to travel to Madurai.

Rly station, airport deserted

Tiruchy railway station and airport wore a deserted look on Sunday. An IndiGo airline morning flight from Chennai had only 26 passengers and its return flight to Chennai took off with six passengers. Most of the drivers decided to go back homes as there were no fares  As employees in the airport car parking and entry booth could not reach the airport, there none to collect parking fee. The railway station was closed and details of cancelled trains were displayed at the entrance. Only a few railway employees and RPF personnel were in the station.

This apart, life came to a halt on Sunday. All commercial establishments, except pharmacies and petrol stations, downed shutters. Thoroughfares were deserted.

Government hospitals and few of the private ones functioned.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Corporation has deployed 15 sprayer trucks to disinfect several buildings in the city. Picture taken at Rippon Building on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
Coronavirus: Chennai Corporation to paste “Do Not Enter” stickers in houses under quarantine
Police advise riders to avoid unnecessary travel in Kerala Kozhikode on Sunday. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Coronavirus: As cases surge to 95, Kerala CM announces lockdown
Gallery
With Tamil Nadu all set to go into lockdown from 6 pm on Tuesday, shops other than those selling essential commodities like milk, meat and groceries will not function. How about eateries, meat stalls and government offices? Find out here. (Photos | EPS)
Tamil Nadu lockdown: From hospitals to food delivery, what services will be affected and exempted. Find out
Bollywood 'Queen' Kangana Ranaut has entertained movie buffs with several outstanding performances throughout her career of nearly a decade and a half. Her journey from being a girl from a small village in Himachal Pradesh with starry dreams to a National
Happy birthday Kangana Ranaut: Check out 10 must watch films of the Bollywood 'Queen'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp