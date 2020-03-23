Finding food a challenge for the ‘less fortunate’?

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: For many who were unprepared for the janata curfew, particularly those staying away from home, differently abled and old people, finding food was a challenge yesterday.

K Raja, a marketing professional staying at Woraiyur said, “I thought I could find a place that would be open. But the whole city shut down. A few residents had stocked up non-perishable items yesterday. I should have done the same.”

At places such as Srirangam Mabalasalai platforms and Tiruchy (MGMGH) Government hospital, people said that they could not source food.

Muthuvel, staying on the platform near the hospital said, “Usually people help us with food or money. I save up and get food at the Amma Canteen, but that was also closed today. I have some money, but there is no place to find food.”

A few shops were listed on food delivery applications in the morning but were actually shut. Later in the day, one of the major delivery apps stopped taking orders. People who had planned to go to the shops in the evening were left in a limbo after Tamil Nadu extended the curfew.

Some stalls at the airport and some tea stalls were open during the curfew. Also, many people reportedly bought basic goods such as bread, chocolates and juice packs at the medical stores.

While the more fortunate stayed indoors, the district administration made no arrangements for the people who did not have a roof over their heads. Manikkam, relying on daily alms for a living, said, “Despite having some money, I couldn’t find any shop open. I roamed around the city and eventually found a pharmacy where I bought some biscuits. I only had biscuits and water in the entire day.”

Another person living near the railway junction said that after knowing about the curfew, some of the homeless folks had taken shelter under bridges and bus stands to spend the day.

“Although people talk about the arrangements made for homeless people, we do not know the procedure to go there. Information about such arrangements do not usually reach us,” he said.

He further said that it would be of help if the government provided them food, shelter and sanitary materials during times like these in future.