First coronavirus positive case reported in TN's Madurai

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A 54 -year-old male resident of Anna Nagar in Madurai was tested positive of COVID-19 here on Monday.

According to sources from Government Rajaji Hospital, the patient was rushed to a private hospital in the city with symptoms of acute respiratory illness on Saturday.

ALSO READ | Three fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Tamil Nadu: Health Ministry

Sources from the private hospital said that the patient was at the hospital for half a day. As he had no travel history, the doctors suspecting viral pneumonia, took tests for swine flu and later the patient was referred to GRH in the midnight.

The results for the swine flu test that came in the evening on Sunday turned negative and was sent to GRH, following which the samples for COVID - 19 test was taken in the evening and sent to Theni Government Medical College.

The test results which were out on Monday -- declaring him positive of COVID-19.

Sources from the GRH said the patient had no travel history to any coronavirus-affected countries and he hasn't travelled out of Madurai in recent times.

District administration said that a team has been involved in tracing the contacts of the patient.