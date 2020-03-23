STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

First coronavirus positive case reported in TN's Madurai

According to sources from Government Rajaji Hospital, the patient was rushed to a private hospital in the city with symptoms of acute respiratory illness on Saturday.

Published: 23rd March 2020 11:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2020 01:21 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu has so far reported 12 COVID-19 positive cases. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A 54 -year-old male resident of Anna Nagar in Madurai was tested positive of COVID-19 here on Monday. 

According to sources from Government Rajaji Hospital, the patient was rushed to a private hospital in the city with symptoms of acute respiratory illness on Saturday.

ALSO READ | Three fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Tamil Nadu: Health Ministry

Sources from the private hospital said that the patient was at the hospital for half a day. As he had no travel history, the doctors suspecting viral pneumonia, took tests for swine flu and later the patient was referred to GRH in the midnight. 

The results for the swine flu test that came in the evening on Sunday turned negative and was sent to GRH, following which the samples for COVID - 19 test was taken in the evening and sent to Theni Government Medical College.

The test results which were out on Monday -- declaring him positive of COVID-19.

Sources from the GRH said the patient had no travel history to any coronavirus-affected countries and he hasn't travelled out of Madurai in recent times. 

District administration said that a team has been involved in tracing the contacts of the patient.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Government Rajaji Hospital Madurai Tamil Nadu coronavirus Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Corporation has deployed 15 sprayer trucks to disinfect several buildings in the city. Picture taken at Rippon Building on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
Coronavirus: Chennai Corporation to paste “Do Not Enter” stickers in houses under quarantine
Police advise riders to avoid unnecessary travel in Kerala Kozhikode on Sunday. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Coronavirus: As cases surge to 95, Kerala CM announces lockdown
Gallery
With Tamil Nadu all set to go into lockdown from 6 pm on Tuesday, shops other than those selling essential commodities like milk, meat and groceries will not function. How about eateries, meat stalls and government offices? Find out here. (Photos | EPS)
Tamil Nadu lockdown: From hospitals to food delivery, what services will be affected and exempted. Find out
Bollywood 'Queen' Kangana Ranaut has entertained movie buffs with several outstanding performances throughout her career of nearly a decade and a half. Her journey from being a girl from a small village in Himachal Pradesh with starry dreams to a National
Happy birthday Kangana Ranaut: Check out 10 must watch films of the Bollywood 'Queen'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp