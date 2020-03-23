Janata curfew: Guards sweat it out

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Hundreds of security personnel working at different commercial establishments went through the grind even as the city came to a standstill on Sunday. Though restaurants, textile showrooms, jewellery shop and utility stores downed shutters, security guards were seen guarding the establishments on NSB Bose and WB Road.

For a few, working on curfew period was not an issue, but the lack of safety arrangement was. “We do not mind working during these days, but no basic facility was provided to us. We did not even have access to restrooms,” complained C Karuppan, a security guard. Another guard working at a store in WB road said, “ Everyone are insisting that we need to wash out hands frequently, but it is not possible for us. Though we insisted on providing masks, our employers did not.

They should arrange for some arrangements and consider our safety.”