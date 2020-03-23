STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Janata curfew: Guards sweat it out

Hundreds of security personnel working at different commercial establishments went through the grind even as the city came to a standstill on Sunday.

Published: 23rd March 2020 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2020 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Hundreds of security personnel working at different commercial establishments went through the grind even as the city came to a standstill on Sunday. Though restaurants, textile showrooms, jewellery shop and utility stores downed shutters, security guards were seen guarding the establishments on NSB Bose and WB Road.

For a few, working on curfew period was not an issue, but the lack of safety arrangement was. “We do not mind working during these days, but no basic facility was provided to us. We did not even have access to restrooms,” complained C Karuppan, a security guard. Another guard working at a store in WB road said, “ Everyone are insisting that we need to wash out hands frequently, but it is not possible for us. Though we insisted on providing masks, our employers did not.

They should arrange for some arrangements and consider our safety.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Janata curfew COVID-19
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Corporation has deployed 15 sprayer trucks to disinfect several buildings in the city. Picture taken at Rippon Building on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
Coronavirus: Chennai Corporation to paste “Do Not Enter” stickers in houses under quarantine
Police advise riders to avoid unnecessary travel in Kerala Kozhikode on Sunday. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Coronavirus: As cases surge to 95, Kerala CM announces lockdown
Gallery
With Tamil Nadu all set to go into lockdown from 6 pm on Tuesday, shops other than those selling essential commodities like milk, meat and groceries will not function. How about eateries, meat stalls and government offices? Find out here. (Photos | EPS)
Tamil Nadu lockdown: From hospitals to food delivery, what services will be affected and exempted. Find out
Bollywood 'Queen' Kangana Ranaut has entertained movie buffs with several outstanding performances throughout her career of nearly a decade and a half. Her journey from being a girl from a small village in Himachal Pradesh with starry dreams to a National
Happy birthday Kangana Ranaut: Check out 10 must watch films of the Bollywood 'Queen'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp