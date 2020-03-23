Puducherry seals borders to stop spread of COVID-19

Bagalavan Perier B By

PUDUCHERRY: Chief Minister V Narayanasamy informed that Section 144 will be imposed in Puducherry regions from Sunday night onwards, and that vehicles from other States won’t be allowed.

On Sunday evening, through social media, the CM said, “Based on orders from the Centre, foreign tourists have been stopped by banning flights. Same way, to stop tourists from other States to Puducherry, we implement ban on vehicles, including two wheelers and buses, from entering Puducherry Monday morning onwards.”

“There is no restriction for locals and vehicles having intra-state permit. By this, we can stop large gatherings. The ban won’t apply for vehicles carrying necessary items like vegetables, fruits, groceries, petrol, diesel and gas. I thank the people for taking part in Janata Curfew, and also officials involved in prevention,” he added.



Earlier on Sunday, during a press met, Narayanasamy said: “I am staying at home and inquiring status updates of Puducherry, Mahe, Karaikal and Yanam regions, and setting an example to the public, by contacting officials through phone.”

Bedi’s appeal



Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Sunday said, according to medical experts, social distancing is the best treatment to prevent COVID-19 from spreading. Bedi in a message through social media said, “We want to thank the Prime Minster for having brought the whole country together, through Janata Curfew. I make an appeal that if we go out of home once the curfew is lifted, it has to be with reasonable restraints, while maintaining social distance and for absolute essentials.”

Extending support



Protect the poor: DMK



DMK has appealed to the state to take steps to protect marginalised sections following advisory to lock down districts where COVID-19 infections have been detected. MK Stalin urged the CM to issue necessary orders in this regard.

‘Donate month’s salary’

DMK president MK Stalin has instructed MLAs and MPs to donate their one month salary to Chief Minister’s relief fund to offer assistance to unorganised sector workers. He requested businessmen also to take part in the effort.