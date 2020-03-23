Restrictions across Chennai, Kanchi & Erode amid coronavirus outbreak  

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three districts in Tamil Nadu — Chennai, Kancheepuram and Erode — are set to face restrictions from Monday as part of measures to contain the spread of COVID-19. This follows the Union government’s advisory to all State governments to enforce such measures in the districts where positive cases are reported. In Tamil Nadu, COVID-19 cases have been reported in these three districts, apart from Coimbatore.

On Monday, a detailed order from the state government is expected listing what activities will be permitted. It is not clear till when the restrictions will be in place as the Union government’s advisory did not specify any time period. So far in Chennai, it has been announced that all Metro rail services and inter-state private and government bus services will not operate till March 31.

Transport Minister MR Vijayabhaskar said all inter-state government and private buses will be cancelled till March 31. The operation of the buses within the state, both private and government, will be kept at a bare minimum.Suburban trains of the Chennai division, passenger trains, long distance Mail/Express and Intercity trains, including premium trains, have been cancelled till March 31. Trains which had commenced their journey prior to 4 am on Sunday will run up to their destinations. Freight trains will run as usual. Cab and autorickshaw driver unions said they would take a decision based on the State government’s order.

During a high-level meeting with Chief Secretaries of all the States, the State governments were advised to issue appropriate orders to allow only essential services in these districts. The State governments may expand the list of districts depending on assessment of the situation, a release from the Centre said. While it remains to be seen as to what services would be available for the State from Monday, the release from the Centre said that the State government should focus on closure of all activities except services such as hospitals, telecom,medical shops, provision stores, etc. “Factories making and distributing medicines, vaccines, sanitizers, masks, medical devices and ancillaries should be exempt from these restrictions,” the release said.

Time period?



It is not clear till when the restrictions will be in place as the Union government did not specify a time period. A detailed order is expected today. Cities all over TN were deserted on Sunday during the ‘janata curfew.’ At 5 pm, CM Edappadi K Palaniswami and Ministers clapped their hands as a mark of respect to health workers.