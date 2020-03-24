STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
1,183 teams to monitor COVID-19 in Thanjai

As many as 1,183 teams have been formed in the district to monitor the COVID-19 situation and create awareness among the public.

By Express News Service

M Govinda Rao, District collector said the teams will be monitoring those who have a travel history to a foreign countries, to other States during last one month. The team would inform the health conditions of the quarantined persons to the district administration, the collector added.

Area specific WhatsApp groups would be formed with members of NGOs, retired officials to communicate the initiatives of the Government on COVID front. A 15 members supervisory team would monitor the working of the 1,183 teams in the district. The public could get clarification about COVID-19 by contacting 9345336838 through WhatsApp messages and by contacting the toll free phone number 1077, Govinda Rao added.

516 under house quarantine

According to Health department officials as many as 516 persons who have a travel history to other countries are under house quarantine as on Monday. Already 106 persons who were in tquarantin were released.

Each and every persons who are under house quarantine were sealed in their hands about the date till which they should be quarantined. The houses of quarantined persons are also pasted with a information hand bill with the details about the period of quarantine officials added. Meanwhile two persons are being observed at the isolation ward of the Thanjavur Medical college hospital sources added.

20 persons quarantined

Meanwhile as many as 20 persons who have a travel history to foreign countries and other states have been quarantined withing the Thanjavur city limits. They are being regularly monitored by the City health officials for any COVID-19 symptoms.

Railway junction closed

With passenger train services were stopped, the Thanjavur Railway junction was closed. Police security was also provided. The fish market functioning in the East Gate area would remain closed till March 31. Similarly the temporary vegetable market functioning at Pudukkottai road would function from 4 am to 12 noon officials added.

COVID-19 awareness
