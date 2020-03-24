5 in isolation ward, 191 quarantined at home in Tiruchy

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Five persons were admitted to the isolation ward on Monday, while a child was discharged from there. Currently there are 8 people in the isolation ward and all of them were asymptomatic, said a senior doctor. Their samples have been sent to government medical college hospital in Tiruvarur for testing.

Further, samples of 18 persons that were sent so far tested negative.

Three isolation wards are available in Tiruchy currently. The one at MGMGH has 75 beds, and the ones in Srirangam and Manapparai GH has 30 beds each. One more ward is getting ready in Thuraiyur GH. MGMGH has been approved by the ICMR for testing corona virus samples. The lab will start testing samples soon.

Twenty two passengers in the Kallikudi quarantine facility have been sent home. They have been advised to stay home for 14 days. There are a total of 191 people in home quarantine in Tiruchy.