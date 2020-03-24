Assembly session to end on Tuesday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The ongoing Assembly session will conclude on Tuesday. It was originally scheduled till April 9 and was cut short till March 31 a few days back, but on Monday it was decided it would end on Tuesday. The last day would be a busy one as demands for grants for a whopping 27 departments, are to be cleared.

Ahead of the Speaker cutting short the session, DMK and its allies submitted letters to his office intimating that they would boycott rest of the session to protest the continuation of House proceedings despite COVID-19 threat.

Responding, the Speaker said the demands for grants for the rest of the departments and the bills already introduced would be taken up on Tuesday. Earlier, Stalin said the session had been going on against government’s advisory to practice social distancing.