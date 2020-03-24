Booking of railway parcels stopped, skeletal staff help with cancellations

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: With Indian Railways stopping all passenger train services across the country till March 31, Tiruchy division on Monday permitted non-esssential staff to work from home. Also, one of the approach roads to Tiruchy station was closed. A washbasin was installed near the entry gate of the Divisional Railway Manager’s office for staff to wash hands.

Strict instructions have been issued to security personnel to stop people from entering railway platforms. With passenger train services halted, the division has closed all parcel offices. Since some passengers are coming to stations to cancel tickets, officials said one or two staff would be available at ticket booking counters. Sources said these employees would guide passengers in ticket cancellation and handle other queries.

According to sources, the division has directed loco sheds, coach depots and other facilities to maintain only essential employees for work. However, Southern Railway (SR) has directed the goods shed to function as usual as Railways is still handling freight.

Suspension of train services affects RMS

The suspension of passenger train services has affected the Railway Mail Service (RMS) at most locations. Though the Department of Post managed to ensure the delivery of some mail on Monday, the introduction of Section 144 would create more challenges for postal services. “We are transporting mail to various destinations through trains, flights, vans and buses. Now, RMS and other services are affected due to the suspension of train operations. We were able to ensure the delivery of some mail on Monday as mail vans and buses were available, but it would not be possible from Wednesday,” an official said.

With the Tamil Nadu government set to impose Section 144 from Tuesday, mail services are likely to avoid accepting any further bookings. “We are expecting the Department of Post to come up with a direction on Tuesday, but we are unlikely to get many bookings once Section 144 is in place,” a postal employee said.