STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Booking of railway parcels stopped, skeletal staff help with cancellations

Strict instructions have been issued to security personnel to stop people from entering railway platforms. With passenger train services halted, the division has closed all parcel offices.

Published: 24th March 2020 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2020 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: With Indian Railways stopping all passenger train services across the country till March 31, Tiruchy division on Monday permitted non-esssential staff to work from home. Also, one of the approach roads to Tiruchy station was closed. A washbasin was installed near the entry gate of the Divisional Railway Manager’s office for staff to wash hands.

Strict instructions have been issued to security personnel to stop people from entering railway platforms. With passenger train services halted, the division has closed all parcel offices. Since some passengers are coming to stations to cancel tickets, officials said one or two staff would be available at ticket booking counters. Sources said these employees would guide passengers in ticket cancellation and handle other queries.

According to sources, the division has directed loco sheds, coach depots and other facilities to maintain only essential employees for work. However, Southern Railway (SR) has directed the goods shed to function as usual as Railways is still handling freight.

Suspension of train services affects RMS

The suspension of passenger train services has affected the Railway Mail Service (RMS) at most locations. Though the Department of Post managed to ensure the delivery of some mail on Monday, the introduction of Section 144 would create more challenges for postal services. “We are transporting mail to various destinations through trains, flights, vans and buses. Now, RMS and other services are affected due to the suspension of train operations. We were able to ensure the delivery of some mail on Monday as mail vans and buses were available, but it would not be possible from Wednesday,” an official said.

With the Tamil Nadu government set to impose Section 144 from Tuesday, mail services are likely to avoid accepting any further bookings. “We are expecting the Department of Post to come up with a direction on Tuesday, but we are unlikely to get many bookings once Section 144 is in place,” a postal employee said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Railways passenger train services COVID-19
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police sending out the people who arrived late at Chennai mofussil bus terminus (EPS/P Jawahar)
As Tamil Nadu slips into lockdown, around 2 lakh people leave the city in a day
A busy TASMAC shop at Egmore;
Alcohol tops Chennaiites' priority list, long queues outside TASMAC stores before lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp