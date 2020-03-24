STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus: TASMAC staff relieved at shutdown order across Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu government’s order including TASMAC shops in the list of establishments to be shut from 6pm on Tuesday has come as a relief to the staff of the State-run liquor outlets.

The coronavirus fear has no limit. Tasmac employees seen wearring face mask in Chennai.

The coronavirus fear has no limit. Tasmac employees seen wearring face mask in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/R.Satish Babu)

By M S Thanaraj
Express News Service

Although TASMAC management had ordered that workers wear masks and gloves, as well as use sanitisers at regular intervals in the outlets, Muruganantham, the state secretary of the Tamil Nadu government TASMAC Employees Association, said that workers had been given just one mask per person per day, apart from handwash and gloves.

Another concern for workers was that few outlets were equipped with POS machines, forcing the staff to handle cash by hand.

Experts have suggested that the virus could be spread through cash.  

The Tiruchy manager of TASMAC claimed that the department had provided all kinds of safety gear to shops and that social distancing was being maintained at the stores. 

However, the rush at TASMAC outlets across the State after the shutdown was announced indicates otherwise.

