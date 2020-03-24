STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

COVID-19 patient from Tirupur being treated at Coimbatore

He is at the isolation ward in the ESIC Hospital in Singanallur. Health Minister C Vijayabaskar, who confirmed the developments, tweeted that the patient had returned from London.

Published: 24th March 2020 01:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2020 01:02 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 48-year-old man from Tirupur district tested positive for novel coronavirus on Monday evening. He is at the isolation ward in the ESIC Hospital in Singanallur. Health Minister C Vijayabaskar, who confirmed the developments, tweeted that the patient had returned from London on March 15 at Chennai International Airport.

When he was subjected to screening at the airport, he showed symptoms of the infection and was admitted to ESIC Hospital on March 16. Officials have not revealed how he travelled from Chennai to Coimbatore. Doctors at the hospital collected his throat swabs and sent them to King Institute in Chennai for testing. However, the result was negative.

When the fever did not recede, the Health Department tested him again. This time, the result was positive. As the test was done at an earlier stage, the results had come negative, the health officials said, adding that the man's condition is stable.
Sources told TNIE that his family members were home-quarantined and his driver was asked to do the same. They were told to inform the Health Department if they showed any symptoms.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
COVID-19 Coimbatore Tirupur Tamil Nadu coronavirus Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Corporation has deployed 15 sprayer trucks to disinfect several buildings in the city. Picture taken at Rippon Building on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
Coronavirus: Chennai Corporation to paste “Do Not Enter” stickers in houses under quarantine
Police advise riders to avoid unnecessary travel in Kerala Kozhikode on Sunday. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Coronavirus: As cases surge to 95, Kerala CM announces lockdown
Gallery
With Tamil Nadu all set to go into lockdown from 6 pm on Tuesday, shops other than those selling essential commodities like milk, meat and groceries will not function. How about eateries, meat stalls and government offices? Find out here. (Photos | EPS)
Tamil Nadu lockdown: From hospitals to food delivery, what services will be affected and exempted. Find out
Bollywood 'Queen' Kangana Ranaut has entertained movie buffs with several outstanding performances throughout her career of nearly a decade and a half. Her journey from being a girl from a small village in Himachal Pradesh with starry dreams to a National
Happy birthday Kangana Ranaut: Check out 10 must watch films of the Bollywood 'Queen'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp