COVID positive Madurai man has no travel history

MADURAI/COIMBATORE: A 54-year-old man from Madurai and 48-year-old man from Tirupur tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. Meanwhile, Chennai reported one more case with a 25-year-old man testing positive on Monday. Sources from Government Rajaji Hospital said that the patient, on Saturday was rushed to a private hospital after he showed symptoms of acute respiratory illness. Sources from the hospital said that as he had no travel history to a foreign country, he was tested for viral pneumonia and swine flu. When he tested negative for swine flu, the patient was referred to the GRH.

His blood sample was sent to Government Theni Medical College, the results of which were out on Monday, declaring him positive of COVID-19. The patient had not even travelled out of Madurai recently, said sources. The district administration said that a team has undertaken contact tracing.Meanwhile, a 48-year-old man from Tirupur district tested positive for novel coronavirus on Monday evening. He is at the isolation ward in the ESIC Hospital in Singanallur. Health Minister C Vijayabaskar, who confirmed the developments, tweeted that the patient had returned from London on March 15 at Chennai International Airport.

When he was subjected to screening at the airport, he showed symptoms of the infection and was admitted to ESIC Hospital on March 16. Doctors at the hospital collected his throat swabs and sent them to Guindy for testing. However, the result was negative. When the fever did not recede, the Health Department tested him again. This time, the result was positive.

As the test was done at an earlier stage, the results had come negative, the health officials said, adding that the man’s condition is stable. Sources told Express that his family members were home-quarantined and his driver was asked to do the same. They were told to inform the Health Department if they showed any symptoms.Meanwhile, the entire State is set for a lockdown as Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announcing a slew of measures to contain the virus from spreading.

2 in isolation at Kumari

Nagercoil: A 60-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man, with travel histories to Kerala and Abu Dhabi respectively, were admitted to the isolation ward at Government Kanniyakumari Hospital on Monday for suspected coronavirus infection. A senior doctor from the hospital said that blood samples of the patients have been sent to Tirunelveli Medical College and Hospital, and the results would arrive on Tuesday. The youth returned from Abu Dhabi six days ago, whereas the woman returned from Kerala a week ago, said the doctor. An official from the Health Department said that no suspected COVID-19 patient has been admitted to any of the other hospitals in the district till Monday evening.

Oman returnee unwell

Tenkasi: Government Headquarters Hospital (GHQH) in Tenkasi on Monday referred a resident of Kuthukalvalasai to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TvMCH), after he showed COVID-19 symptoms. The man had returned from Oman ten days ago, said a health official. A doctor from GHQH told Express that the patient has been under self-isolation since his return. “He arrived at the GHQH, in an auto-rickshaw, as he developed body ache and a few other symptoms of COVID-19. We have informed the TvMCH residential medical officer of the patient’s travel history, and he would be isolated and treated in Tirunelveli,” said the doctor. Meanwhile, a woman with severe fever has been kept under isolation in the GHQH.