Crowded buses only option for people desperate to get home

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Resumption of TNSTC services brought much-needed relief to stranded commuters, and they jostled to occupy every inch available on the buses so as to reach home at the earliest.

Although buses started plying from Monday morning after Janata curfew, the public suffered as only less number of vehicles were operated.

“With the uncertainty of how long this lockdown would continue, we decided to return to our homes. But with travelling by private bus or train no longer an option, we have to depend on government buses. Even though they are packed, we just desperately want to get home,” said Chandran, who was travelling to Madurai on Monday.

Though people have been advised to avoid crowded places, passengers did not want to take the risk of missing the bus in their bid to get home. “The State government has announced sec 144 till March 31. I waited for almost an hour to get into this bus. Though travelling in such cramped conditions is a risk, it is better than starving without food,” said Arjun, a passenger.

Transport department officials said they were unable to operate scheduled services because of staff shortage. A senior official said, “We are unable to run the buses as planned as several drivers and conductors have gone on leave fearing the virus.”