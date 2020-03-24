Health condition of 64-year-old US returnee stable

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The 64-year-old woman who was tested positive for COVID-19 after her return from California, is stable. She is among the three positive cases confirmed by Health Minister C Vijayabaskar on Sunday. Health officials suspected that the woman, a native of Chennai, got infected from her family in the US.

Speaking to Express, a senior doctor said the woman tested positive on Sunday. “She returned from the US on March 20 and isolated herself at home. She developed symptoms like fever and cough later. The woman was confirmed positive after a test. The patient had first reported to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital before samples were sent for test. Since the beds were full there, she was sent to Stanley Hospital.”

health workers thermal scanning passengers at Gummidipoondi toll plaza in Chennai on Monday | P Jawahar, R Satish Babu

“She has a history of high blood pressure but is stable and doing fine,” the doctor added. Meanwhile, on Monday, the minister warned of legal action against people who violated home quarantine rules. The minister further said a list of passengers who arrived from foreign countries, were handed over to the police for tracking them.