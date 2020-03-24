Karaikal seals border, all TN vehicles barred

By Express News Service

KARAIKAL: All vehicles from Tamil Nadu will barred from entering Karaikal as Section 144 has been updated to a curfew in the UT. Karaikal Collector Arjun Sharma said, “The intra-town buses could run within Karaikal. Essential services like ambulances and transport of essential commodities can run. But, we are closing the borders for other interstate buses from districts including the neighbouring ones. The situation will be maintained until March 31.”

The borders of Karaikal district such as Vanjiyur, Poovam, and Nedungadu, which shares borders with Nagapattinam district, and Ambagarathur which shares borders with Tiruvarur district were closed on Monday evening.

Vehicles from Vedaranyam, Thirukkuvalai, KIlvelur and Nagapattinam, to Tharangambadi, Mayiladuthurai, Sirkazhi, and Kuthalam, have to take alternate route.

“We have asked the government buses to avoid passing through Vanjiyur near Nagore, and Poovam near Tharangambadi. Buses will pass through the route via Sannanallur (near Nannilam) and Sanakaranpanthal near (Sembanarkoil). It would be around a dozen kilometres extra while taking the diversion route, “a senior official from TNSTC.

The residents started retreating to their houses in Karaikal on Monday evening due to the curfew. Auto-rickshaws stopped services on Monday evening. Offices, factories, godown, and workshops became closed.

All religious places of workshops were closed. Pharmacies were kept open for the public.