Palaniswami allocates Rs 500 crore to tackle COVID-19

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has allotted a sum of Rs 500 crore from the State Disaster Response Fund to prevent the spread of coronavirus. It has been enhanced from an earlier allocation of Rs 60 crore.Speaking at the Assembly on Monday, Palaniswami said, “The government is not prepared to lose even a single life to this virus. We will not stop until it is wiped out from the State. This is the worst challenge the world has faced in 100 years. Continuous support from people and social distancing are required now,” he said.

Thanking employees of all departments working to prevent the virus spread, Palaniswami said, “We have been clarifying all doubts on a daily basis. Despite all this, the Opposition has boycotted the House for some unknown reason.” Palaniswami said of the 92,406 beds meant for inpatients at various government hospitals all over the State, as many as 9,266 were allotted for isolation wards. The number will be increased.

“Medical equipment required for setting up 500 more beds at ICU wards at GHs will be procured. Private hospitals should reserve 25% beds for isolating patients,” he said. Details of those quarantined at home should be displayed on the door of their house. A copy of the list should be given to the police, local bodies and Health Department, he said.

Police should ensure that grocery stores, vegetable and fruit shops and milk parlours are clean and people don’t gather in large numbers. MSME units have been requested to keep only 50 per cent of their staff.

However, this will not apply to industries which manufacture medical equipment and other essential commodities.