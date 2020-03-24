Passengers pop paracetamol tablets to bypass thermal screening at Coimbatore Airport

Deepak Sathish By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Fear of being in isolation has pushed the people to an extent where a few passengers arriving at Coimbatore International Airport and railway station were allegedly taking paracetamol tablets to bypass thermal screening conducted by the health department officials.

While the screening is mainly to diagnose symptoms of the virus to contain further spread, the passengers reportedly practice this method to show low body temperature.

Health department officials claimed the passengers do not want to be isolated at the health department facility, instead, the latter say they would self-isolate themselves at homes.

A senior medical practitioner at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital said a middle-aged man who recently arrived at Coimbatore from Malaysia seemed to have taken the tablet before boarding the flight.

The official said the body temperature of the man was normal while checking since he had the tablet.

There is no need to have tablets to bypass the screening since the department is doing it as a precautionary measure, the official added.

Official sources in the Public Health and Preventive Medicine Department said the cases of passengers having paracetamol is practised everywhere.

“The passengers are so afraid while we insist them to undergo screening. Therefore, some of them have two paracetamol tablets (of 1,000mg) to reduce their body temperature. We might not know whether the person had a fever earlier since the infrared thermometer detects normal body temperature,” said sources.

Officials urged the passengers to undergo thermal screening without bypassing it as it would contain the spread of the dreadful virus in the community.

Chief Anesthetist in Ganga Hospital J Balavenkat Subramanian called the practice as an injustice to the family of the person concerned who takes tablets to fake their body temperature.

He said, “It is fear which leads them to practice such methods. They think they would be quarantined if their body temperature is high. Such persons are rejecting the health department advisory and risking their lives and putting the health condition of others at stake.”

Deputy Director of Health Services G Ramesh Kumar claimed there is awareness among people to stop having tablets to showing decreased body temperature.

Garment units to be closed till March 31

Tirupur: In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, over 9,000 garment and job working units in the district will remain closed till March 31, said Tirupur Exporters Association (TEA) president Raja M Shanmugam. With the State government announcing shutdown till March 31 the industry will incur a loss worth Rs 800 crore, he added.

Kin of Spain returnee negative for COVID-19

Coimbatore: Two family members of the 25-year-old woman, who is admitted to the Coronavirus isolation ward at ESIC Hospital after returning from Spain, have tested negative for COVID-19. Deputy Director of Health Services G Ramesh Kumar said that very close contacts of the patient, were tested. Besides, the other contacts are monitored.

Man from Srivilliputhur dies in Sweden

Virudhunagar: A 40-year-old Srivilliputhur native died in Sweden after he contracted coronavirus there. Sources said, T Rajeshkumar had been living in Sweden along with his wife and son. He was one of those who contracted COVID-19 in Sweden. He was undergoing treatment but died on Monday. His wife son are still in Sweden. Virudhunagar MP Manickam Tagore requested MEA to intervene and ask Swedish government to lend medical help.