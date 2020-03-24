Police officers do their bit in spreading word on awareness

M S Thanaraj By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: From monitoring those under house quarantine to creating awareness at traffic signals, Tiruchy police are playing their part in the fight against coronavirus.

The Police department recently issued an order to all district police offices on precautionary measures and asked them to follow the general guidelines issued by the Health department. Once the traffic signal turns red, a policeman wielding a microphone and speaker usually used to regulate traffic speaks on preventive measures against coronavirus. From washing of hands to social distancing, safety measures are advised in the minute before the light turns green.

Public are also advised to avoid moving in groups and to venture out only if needed, especially during the lockdown to be imposed from Tuesday evening.

Commissioner of Police Varadaraju said, "As per the directions, police officers are ordered to work with the Health department to monitor those under house quarantine in the city. There are more than 190 people with a travel history who are now in house quarantine. Police along with medical professionals would be deputed to monitor them to prevent any risky situations." He added it is now mandatory for police and people who arrive at police stations and other offices to wash their hands at entry points. He said all police are equipped with needed safety gear so they can work without hindrance.