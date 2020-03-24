STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Police officers do their bit in spreading word on awareness

Published: 24th March 2020 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2020 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

By M S Thanaraj
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: From monitoring those under house quarantine to creating awareness at traffic signals, Tiruchy police are playing their part in the fight against coronavirus.

The Police department recently issued an order to all district police offices on precautionary measures and asked them to follow the general guidelines issued by the Health department. Once the traffic signal turns red, a policeman wielding a microphone and speaker usually used to regulate traffic speaks on preventive measures against coronavirus. From washing of hands to social distancing, safety measures are advised in the minute before the light turns green.

Public are also advised to avoid moving in groups and to venture out only if needed, especially during the lockdown to be imposed from Tuesday evening.

Commissioner of Police Varadaraju said, "As per the directions, police officers are ordered to work with the Health department to monitor those under house quarantine in the city. There are more than 190 people with a travel history who are now in house quarantine. Police along with medical professionals would be deputed to monitor them to prevent any risky situations." He added it is now mandatory for police and people who arrive at police stations and other offices to wash their hands at entry points. He said all police are equipped with needed safety gear so they can work without hindrance.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
quarantine awareness covid-19
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police sending out the people who arrived late at Chennai mofussil bus terminus (EPS/P Jawahar)
As Tamil Nadu slips into lockdown, around 2 lakh people leave the city in a day
A busy TASMAC shop at Egmore;
Alcohol tops Chennaiites' priority list, long queues outside TASMAC stores before lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp