Private hospitals told to reserve 25 per cent beds

CHENNAI: The State has ordered private hospitals with 100 or more beds to reserve 25 per cent for COVID-19 isolation facility.A Health Department official said, “A communication has been sent to all private hospitals with 100 beds and above to keep the beds ready. From the government’s side, we are shifting other patients from Government IRT Perundurai Hospital, Erode, to different hospitals.

The entire hospital will be used for isolation facility, and on Monday around 25 suspected COVID-19 cases were shifted to the hospital.” Meanwhile, Health Department on Monday ramped up 9,200 beds, including 750 beds in private hospitals, for isolation facility.

Two private testing centres

The Indian Council for Medical Research has approved two private testing centres in Tamil Nadu. Department of Clinical Virology, CMC Vellore and Department of Laboratory Services Apollo Hospitals Enterprises LTD, Chennai are the two centres approved. The State already has eight government testing centres.