Public stock up essentials over Section 144 anxiety

The day after Janata curfew, vegetable prices in Tiruchy soared on Monday. Markets, however,  were teeming with shoppers as announcement of imposition of section 144 was made.

People throng TK market at Town hall in Coimbatore on Saturday.

People throng TK market at Town hall in Coimbatore on Saturday.

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The day after Janata curfew, vegetable prices in Tiruchy soared on Monday. Markets, however,  were teeming with shoppers as announcement of imposition of section 144 was made. Vegetable vendors said prices had risen due to shortage in arrival. Ahead of the curfew, there was panic buying on Saturday, the reason vegetables are in short supply now. “The panic buying on Saturday had near depleted stocks in many shops. The curfew meant there was no incoming stock. Load workers, drivers and shop owners were all off-duty. So, we had to do with whatever stock was left,” said Kamala Kannna of Tiruchy Gandhi Market Vyabarigal Munnetra Sangam.

Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangam Peravai Tiruchy secretary SP Babu said, “Supplies would return to normal on Tuesday as they fall under the essential goods category.

Vegetables would be allowed to be transported across districts.”

Vendors said shops would be open on all days and people need not worry about the unavailability of vegetables in the following weeks.

Not many toilets have sanitisers

With several contractors not keeping soaps or handwash in most of the public toilets, Corporation Commissioner S Sivasubramaniam directed sanitation officials to take action against erring contractors.

