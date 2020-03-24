STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SHGs churn out 1 lakh masks in a month

As masks and sanitizers fly off the shelves across the state, and producers aren’t able to meet the increased demands, women self help groups have stepped in.

By Sowmya Mani
Express News Service

Working round the clock, they have supplied 1 lakh pieces to Thoothukudi harbour in the past one month.

“There are 12 women in our group. We used to make very few masks before. We actually produce napkins, but since the advent of coronavirus, we are focusing on masks. Each of us makes 500-600 masks per day,” said Inbavalli, who is a part of the Manikuil Women self help group.

There are 6 such groups in Pudukkottai, with a total of 40 women. Each group produces about 5000 masks per day. Each mask is sold at Rs 10, and costs about Rs 7 to make. It takes 10 minutes to make a mask, said Inbavalli.

“The masks are made in cloth and non-woven materials. SHGs who were manufacturing napkins are now manufacturing masks, to meet the demand. We have massive orders and are trying to fulfill it. We are supplying to the municipality, rural areas, panchayat boards, health department and medical shops,” said Lalitha, Project director, Tamil Nadu State Rural Livelihood Mission.

