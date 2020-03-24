Your dream house will be delayed

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The COVID-19 pandemic is likely to delay your dream for a new home by six months to one year as the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI)-Tamil Nadu has urged the State to invoke the ‘force majeure’ (calamity caused due to nature) clause under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act 2016, to extend project delivery schedules. CREDAI has urged Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami to invoke the clause in view of the impact of the pandemic on real estate projects.

This comes after the Union finance ministry issued an office memorandum that the disruption of supply chains in China or any other country can be covered under force majeure. A force majeure (FM) clause does not excuse a party’s non-performance but suspends it for a particular duration. S Sridharan, CREDAI chairman, Tamil Nadu Chapter, told Express that invoking the clause will help to extend the delivery schedule of flats as promised to the Real Estate Regulatory Authority by a period ranging between six months to one year.

Construction activities have come to a standstill due to delays in procurement and delivery of material. Further, labour disruptions are likely to cause delay in ongoing projects.Sridharan said the CREDAI has urged both the chief minister and the deputy chief minister to invoke the clause so as to prevent the collapse of real estate sector.

Stating that payment from customers has become irregular with almost 65 per cent of them defaulting instalments, Sridharan added that developers are currently without any respite or remedy in terms of payment of instalments towards huge loans taken from banks as well as payment of taxes and premiums to various government departments.

Appeal to labour minister to help construction workers

Meanwhile, millions of construction workers are staring at a possibility of losing out on their wages due to the shutdown of construction activities. In this scenario, the CREDAI has urged Labour and Employment Minister Nilofer Khaleel to compensate construction workers from the funds available with the State Building and Other Construction Workers Board and device a mechanism to implement it at the earliest.