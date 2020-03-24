STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Your dream house will be delayed

Delay of up to one year predicted; realtors’ body urges EPS to invoke calamity clause

Published: 24th March 2020 02:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2020 02:57 AM   |  A+A-

real estate, apartments, buildings

For representational purposes

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The COVID-19 pandemic is likely to delay your dream for a new home by six months to one year as the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI)-Tamil Nadu has urged the State to invoke the ‘force majeure’ (calamity caused due to nature) clause under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act 2016, to extend project delivery schedules. CREDAI has urged Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami to invoke the clause in view of the impact of the pandemic on real estate projects.

This comes after the Union finance ministry issued an office memorandum that the disruption of supply chains in China or any other country can be covered under force majeure. A force majeure (FM) clause does not excuse a party’s non-performance but suspends it for a particular duration. S Sridharan, CREDAI chairman, Tamil Nadu Chapter, told Express that invoking the clause will help to extend the delivery schedule of flats as promised to the Real Estate  Regulatory Authority by a period ranging between six months to one year.

Construction activities have come to a standstill due to delays in procurement and delivery of material. Further, labour disruptions are likely to cause delay in ongoing projects.Sridharan said the CREDAI has urged both the chief minister and the deputy chief minister to invoke the clause so as to prevent the collapse of real estate sector.

Stating that payment from customers has become irregular with almost 65 per cent of them defaulting instalments, Sridharan added that developers are currently  without any respite or remedy in terms of payment of  instalments towards huge loans taken from banks as well as payment of taxes and premiums to various government departments.

Appeal to labour minister to help construction workers
Meanwhile, millions of construction workers are staring at a possibility of losing out on their wages due to the shutdown of construction activities. In this scenario, the CREDAI has urged Labour and Employment Minister Nilofer Khaleel to compensate construction workers from the funds available with the State Building and Other Construction Workers Board and device a mechanism to implement it at the earliest.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
COVID-19
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Corporation has deployed 15 sprayer trucks to disinfect several buildings in the city. Picture taken at Rippon Building on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
Coronavirus: Chennai Corporation to paste “Do Not Enter” stickers in houses under quarantine
Police advise riders to avoid unnecessary travel in Kerala Kozhikode on Sunday. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Coronavirus: As cases surge to 95, Kerala CM announces lockdown
Gallery
With Tamil Nadu all set to go into lockdown from 6 pm on Tuesday, shops other than those selling essential commodities like milk, meat and groceries will not function. How about eateries, meat stalls and government offices? Find out here. (Photos | EPS)
Tamil Nadu lockdown: From hospitals to food delivery, what services will be affected and exempted. Find out
Bollywood 'Queen' Kangana Ranaut has entertained movie buffs with several outstanding performances throughout her career of nearly a decade and a half. Her journey from being a girl from a small village in Himachal Pradesh with starry dreams to a National
Happy birthday Kangana Ranaut: Check out 10 must watch films of the Bollywood 'Queen'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp