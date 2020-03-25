STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Conduct door-to-door awareness campaigns’

Administrations of all districts and city corporations in the State have been instructed to ensure door-to-door awareness campaigns on COVID-19, covering every nook and corner. 

Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani (R) during a review meeting held at the Secretariat on Tuesday | special arrangement

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Administrations of all districts and city corporations in the State have been instructed to ensure door-to-door awareness campaigns on COVID-19, covering every nook and corner. In a high-profile meeting at the Secretariat, Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani told officials to take immediate steps in this regard. Velumani also said the chief minister has sanctioned Rs 17 crore for COVID-19 relief works. “Make sure all the ground-level staff have adequate precautionary gear. Provide sanitisers to all of them and print awareness posters as much as possible,’’ the minister said. 

For the ground-level workers including sanitary workers, Velumani said 17,140 masks have been distributed to district administrations. ‘’Keep Cresol+Soap solution in as many public places as possible, especially where people’s movement is high,’’ said Velumani. He also directed the officials to ensure places like parks, railway stations, bus termini, busy roads and platforms are disinfected multiple times a day.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, in the wake of rising number of queries on COVID-19, the city corporation opened its official Twitter and Facebook handles for people to post their queries and doubts. People can follow the Twitter handle @chennaicorp and Facebook page Greater Chennai Corporation.

