Coronavirus: Madras HC, lower courts suspend their functions for three weeks

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Following the announcement of complete lockdown across the country for three weeks due to COVID-19 spread, the functioning of the Madras High Court as well as the subordinate courts has been suspended temporarily.

A circular issued by the Registrar General of the Madras High Court after the Prime Minister's announcement on March 24 stated, "Entry of the High Court at Madras and the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court shall remain prohibited for three weeks or until further orders."

It added that administrative or judicial work at the Madras High Court would be communicated through the Additional Registrar General and Registrar (Judicial) in-charge via e-mail.

Regarding filing and hearing of cases, the circular stated, "No matter, unless it is urgent and immediately emergent, shall be entertained except with permission of the judges, If permission is granted, lawyers or litigants will be instructed of the venue or mode of addressing the court either through video-conferencing of otherwise."

Subordinate courts:

Meanwhile, entry into subordinate courts in all districts would remain suspended subject to any specific permission of the Principal District Judge concerned who have been directed to notify the e-mail IDs of the Chief Administrative Officer and Court Manager for the benefit of lawyers, the circular said.

All the officers and staff of the subordinate courts have been directed to be stationed at their residence subject to directions of their Heads to carry out urgent duties. Urgent cases will be heard if the district judges grant permission.