COVID-19: Students from Class 1 to 9 will be promoted without exams, says Tamil Nadu CM

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday announced that students from Class 1 to Class 9 will be promoted this year without having to appear for examinations since all schools have been closed due to the statewide lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Besides, the Chief Minister said he came to know that a section of students could not appear for the Plus Two examination conducted on March 24. Examinations for these students would be conducted separately and the date would be announced later.

In another measure to avoid crowds in public places, the Chief Minister banned the running of tea shops across Tamil Nadu from 6 pm on Wednesday until further orders.

The above decisions were taken at a meeting chaired by the Chief Minister at his residence.

Chief Secretary K Shanmugam, DGP LK Tripathy, Chennai City Police Commissioner AK Viswanathan and School Education Secretary Dheeraj Kumar were also present.